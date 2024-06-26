So many of the people who worked around POTUS 44 think no one will ever be as good as Obama, but Stuart Stevens argues that Democrats need to make the case that Joe Biden is a great president. Meanwhile, Dems on Tuesday showed they are the one party holding their crazy people to account. Plus, Vance is too smart to be Trump's VP pick, more Republicans need to follow Kinzinger's example, and Ole Miss, college sports and civil rights. Tim Miller's show today.
show notes:
Stuart's latest book, "The Conspiracy to End America"
Stuart's book, "The Last Season: A Father, a Son, and a Lifetime of College Football"
Wright Thompson's piece on Ole Miss in 1962
Stuart's piece on calling Biden a great president
Stuart Stevens: I think Joe Biden Has Been A Great President