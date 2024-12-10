Playback speed
Susan Glasser: A Lame Lame Duck

Tim Miller
Dec 10, 2024
∙ Paid
11
3
A sense of Biden's irrelevance has descended on Washington, with Trump flying off to Paris and meeting world leaders, and also openly conducting his own foreign policy—often at odds with the current US policy. Meanwhile, following the diminishment of our foes in the Middle East, and after all the assistance America gave to Israel and Ukraine, Biden isn't being given credit—or he's choosing not to take it. Plus, the MAGA media mob is doing all it can to get Trump's nominees through, and a postscript from Tim on the danger of romanticizing someone who was "radicalized" by a bad experience.

Susan Glasser joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Susan's most recent column
Cathy's piece last year on the Daniel Penny case
Noah Smith piece on how insurance companies aren't the main villain in the healthcare system

