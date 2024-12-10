Susan Glasser: A Lame Lame Duck

A sense of Biden's irrelevance has descended on Washington, with Trump flying off to Paris and meeting world leaders, and also openly conducting his own foreign policy—often at odds with the current US policy. Meanwhile, following the diminishment of our foes in the Middle East, and after all the assistance America gave to Israel and Ukraine, Biden isn't being given credit—or he's choosing not to take it. Plus, the MAGA media mob is doing all it can to get Trump's nominees through, and a postscript from Tim on the danger of romanticizing someone who was "radicalized" by a bad experience.

Susan Glasser joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Susan's most recent column

Cathy's piece last year on the Daniel Penny case

Noah Smith piece on how insurance companies aren't the main villain in the healthcare system

