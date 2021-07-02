The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
The 1/6 Committee
0:00
-39:07

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The 1/6 Committee

Republicans get back on the team.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Amanda Carpenter
Jul 02, 2021
∙ Paid
Share

Republicans are super-duper double against the House select January 6 committee. Because, reasons.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Amanda Carpenter
Jonathan V. Last
Recent Episodes
52:30
What Trump Did to Pro-Life Inc.
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
1:00:07
No Logic, No Candidate, No Ticket
  Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
40:40
Cable News Is Kabuki Theater
  Jonathan V. Last and Mona Charen
54:39
Burn It All Down
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
56:35
"I'll Just Vote for the Famous Football Man"
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
58:22
Biden's State of the Union Masterclass
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
49:00
Trump and Biden Went to Texas
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
32:35
Together. Again.
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell