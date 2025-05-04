The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
2h

First, excellent story and reporting. There is a Bulwark writer who does nothing but trash Dems and especially Biden in her stories. She can learn a thing or two from Cohn.

I get Whitmer needing to work with the current admin--trump wants to parade her around for his own purpose, unfortunately she let him do it. There was a good reason to be at the WH that day but not a good reason to be in the Oval at that moment. Meeting him on the tarmac, attending his speech weren't smart either -- might only have been a total of a couple min but those min will live long before anyone remembers her trying to clean up her missteps.

This is stuff I remember for 2028. When you have the chance to define yourself you don't let trump do it for you. Major fail by Whitmer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
L McCreadie's avatar
L McCreadie
2hEdited

Let's see...which person did Michiganers want for president, Trump or Kamala Harris? I believe it was Trump, and Michigan was one of the...what do they call it...swing states that literally decided the election for the entire country. So who do I think I don't give a crap about if they are now suffering the effects of Trump's presidency? Yeah, that would be the people who live in Michigan.

Whitmer's lost my respect. I understand that she's playing the game as it needs to be played, but this isn't normal times when you kiss someone's rear in order to get a bridge built. This is about everyone with any form of influence standing against those who are threatening our very way of life. I don't know that anyone said "I know he's a genocidal maniac, but hey, I need to get a shipment of Mercedes Benzes delivered" about Hitler, at least not after they all knew who and what he was. If Whitmer is term-limited, then she's in even more a position to tell Trump to his face that he's a frickin' monster. I live in Illinois, I voted twice now for Pritzker, and I'm damn proud of him every single day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture