The Big Questions

On liberalism, Kissinger, and Project 2029.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Sep 26, 2025
Sarah and JVL talk about big-tent liberalism—who’s in and who’s out of the l-word tent. JVL goes on a riff quasi-defending Henry Kissinger, which you are absolutely going to hate.

And then we get the main event: JVL doesn’t think [gestures broadly] all this is fixable. Sarah has a plan to fix it.

Who’s right?

