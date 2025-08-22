The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
85
9

The Bolton Raid

It's bad. Real bad.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Tim Miller
Aug 22, 2025
∙ Paid
85
9
Share

It’s a weird Secret pod this week. Sarah (and half of The Bulwark) are on vacation and then we had breaking news this morning when the FBI raided John Bolton’s house.

So Tim and I taped a little topper for you and then the rest of the show is a recording of the livestream we did this morning right after the Bolton news broke. That livestream has me and Tim plus Mona Charen and George Conway, who joined us from literally outside Bolton’s house.

Leave a comment

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

Get 30 day free trial

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture