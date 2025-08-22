The Bolton Raid

It’s a weird Secret pod this week. Sarah (and half of The Bulwark) are on vacation and then we had breaking news this morning when the FBI raided John Bolton’s house.

So Tim and I taped a little topper for you and then the rest of the show is a recording of the livestream we did this morning right after the Bolton news broke. That livestream has me and Tim plus Mona Charen and George Conway, who joined us from literally outside Bolton’s house.

