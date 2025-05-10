The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ali's avatar
Ali
3h

Andrew, your question made me so proud to be a Bulwark supporter. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Minna Siegel's avatar
Minna Siegel
3h

I saw the clip on Brian Tyler Cohen's channel and was so happy to see you there, Andrew!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture