The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
2h

They had a judicial warrant to seize the Venezuelan tanker. Now, just show us the judicial warrants to blow up the drug boats so we can move on to other important issues...like the Epstein files.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
2h

Today the Trump administration asked the ICC to not prosecute Trump under the threat of sanctions. Seems like strong evidence that even the administration knows that what it’s doing is illegal. While he is protected from domestic prosecution thanks to the Supreme Court, I imagine he has a significant fear of facing arrest and prosecution should he travel overseas after his Presidency. Observing all of this, it’s hard not to laugh at the ludicrous threat to prosecute Democrats for telling troops NOT to follow illegal orders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
168 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture