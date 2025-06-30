The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Tom Millard
7m

Bill, at what point do these three "decent" men, each failing to uphold his oath of office or recognise the dangers before us, cease to deserve the adjective you bestow upon them?

Tim Coffey
6m

Bill: "It seems harsh to say, but it’s true: Decline has been the choice of these two decent men as well."

What evidence is there that Bacon and Tillis are decent men? If we judge people by their actions, Tillis is far from decent. The aggregate consequences of his votes to confirm the most unqualified nominees to cabinet position have been horrific AND entirely predictable. Tillis did so because he cares exclusively about himself, not his constituents nor the country.

And don't get me started on John Roberts. Along with Mitch McConnell, that man has done more to wreck democracy's guardrails than any other GOP elite. He is not decent. He is complicit.

