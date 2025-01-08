Recently in The Bulwark:

KYLE THARP: The Curious Case of Lindy Li

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

LAST MARCH, I FOUND MYSELF SITTING in a White House briefing with two dozen pro-Democratic digital creators, listening to high-level administration officials preview President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Among the handful of administration leaders who briefed the room was Anita Dunn, at the time one of Biden’s most powerful consiglieres. It was pretty conventional stuff. She spent a few minutes talking us through the president’s remarks and answering questions from starry-eyed social media influencers who planned on publishing content cheering on the speech the next day.

READ THE REST.

BRENT ORRELL: Ozempic and Your Community

AS HOLIDAY TREATS GIVE WAY TO NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS, the names of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy will be on millions of lips this January—in addition to any leftover fruitcake, eggnog, cookies, and latkes. But the benefits of these drugs aren’t limited to what they can do for an individual’s health.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! With the snow days… winter vacation hasn’t ended here. These newsletters are a good grounding for what day it actually is. The snow has been better for sledding and worse for dogs, who do not like crunchy surprises for their feet. To all our California readers near the Palisades: stay safe!

Amen… To Senate Chaplain Barry Black’s opening prayer for Jimmy Carter, in State, at the Capitol. If you plan on paying your respects, something I do recommend if you can swing it, here’s what to know before you go.

Welcome to the Burning ’20s… America is in the middle of a decade of dangerous instability, writes Stephen Marche at The Atlantic.🎁

Matt Yglesias was right… As NYers find ways to avoid congestion tolls. (NYPost) (Here is the original take, which I agree with. Punish license plate scofflaws in practical ways!)

Democrats Move to Delay Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Hearing… After Meeting Her: ‘Still Got a Lot of Questions’ (Mediaite)

House Passes Bill to Deport Unauthorized Immigrants… Charged With Minor Crimes (NYT). Noteworthy: 48 Democrats voted for it.

What Abigail Spanberger Learned…Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, the only Democrat in a leadership position to leave Congress this year, talked about her party, her competitive district, and what the Trump era has in store. (NYT🎁)

FIRE to defend… veteran pollster J. Ann Selzer in Trump lawsuit over outlier election poll. Sadly, we’ll see dozens, perhaps hundreds, more instances where _______ will have to defend ________ over the next four years.

Nick Rolovich loses lawsuit vs. WSU… after being fired for refusing COVID vaccine (Seattle Times)

North Carolina Supreme Court Republicans… Halt Certification of Race for Bench Seat (Democracy Docket)

Conservative Think Tank plans… to ‘identify and target’ Wikipedia editors (Forward)

