Charlie Warzel: Zuck Sucks Up to Trump

Mark Zuckerberg is doing all he can to get an audience with the big man at Mar-a-Lago, including praising Trump's (faux) free speech bona fides and restructuring Meta to eliminate fact-checking. Maybe it's because Zuck wants to show his middle finger to the mean tech reporters—or maybe it's because Trump threatened to imprison Zuck. Plus, the conspiracies around Jan 6 v 9/11, and the potential threat to our financial system from crypto.
Charlie Warzel joins Tim Miller.
show notes
Charlie's piece on internet brain rot
Charlie's piece on crypto and the potential nightmare in Trump 2.0
