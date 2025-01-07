Playback speed
Charlie Warzel: Zuck Sucks Up to Trump

Tim Miller
Jan 07, 2025
Mark Zuckerberg is doing all he can to get an audience with the big man at Mar-a-Lago, including praising Trump's (faux) free speech bona fides and restructuring Meta to eliminate fact-checking. Maybe it's because Zuck wants to show his middle finger to the mean tech reporters—or maybe it's because Trump threatened to imprison Zuck. Plus, the conspiracies around Jan 6 v 9/11, and the potential threat to our financial system from crypto.

Charlie Warzel joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Charlie's piece on internet brain rot
Charlie's piece on crypto and the potential nightmare in Trump 2.0

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

