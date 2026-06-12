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Benjamin Parker's avatar
Benjamin Parker
1h

Is this the first mention of Ansley in the Triad? 👀

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LaurieOregon's avatar
LaurieOregon
1h

Please remember that your donations make a large and vital difference to local campaigns: city council, county commissioners, etc. Those candidates probably need yard signs, postcards, postage, online and local media advertising, etc. Those campaigns are run by volunteers, and it's rare if they get any funds from state or national political parties. Your money matters to these local campaigns.

All politics is local, and we need good and great people filling local offices!

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