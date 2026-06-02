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Why Republicans Are Nervous About Iowa

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell gives her take on the state of the race in Iowa ahead of Tuesday's primary elections. With Donald Trump's approval numbers slipping, farmers feeling the effects of tariffs, and growing frustration with Republican leadership in the state, Democrats believe they have a real opportunity to compete in races that once seemed out of reach. Sarah breaks down what's driving voter anger and looks at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand, the Democratic Senate primary between Josh Turek and Zach Wahls, and why national political observers are suddenly paying close attention to a state that has trended Republican for years. Is Iowa becoming competitive again? And could it be one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 election cycle?

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