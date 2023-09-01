The Fall Flicks We're Most Looking Forward To

With news that Dune has dropped off the 2023 calendar thanks to the studios failing to strike a deal with SAG, we looked at the movies we’d be most disappointed to see fall off the end-of-year calendar.
The Bulwark
Audio
The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good-faith.The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good-faith.
Recent Episodes