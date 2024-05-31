The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Future Is Now, But More
0:00
-15:23

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The Future Is Now, But More

Sonny Bunch
May 31, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (MovieStillsDB)

A special bonus look at how fiction about the future so frequently promises a look into what if things were like now, but moreso.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
AI and the Wasteland
  Sonny Bunch
Why 'The Idea of You' Doesn't Really Work
  Sonny Bunch
Roger Corman, 1926-2024
  Sonny Bunch
'Apes' Together, Strong?
  Sonny Bunch
The Rise of 'Mid TV'
  Sonny Bunch
The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'
  Sonny Bunch
The Soundscapes of Reznor and Ross
  Sonny Bunch