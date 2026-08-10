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Carol's avatar
Carol
just now

Answer to Bill Kristol’s question: NO. May these privileged men be forever haunted by this vote and their overall support of Trump.

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CLR's avatar
CLR
2m

"And as their speaker has helpfully reminded them, “people have domestic disputes.” Indeed, “It’s part of being flawed humans.”"

The so-called Speaker is living proof of that.

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