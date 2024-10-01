The Messy 'Megalopolis'

MovieStillsDB

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask why so few watch Netflix’s prestige pictures, and if it really matters. Then they discuss Francis Ford Coppola’s long-in-gestation epic fable, Megalopolis. Yes, it’s a mess, but is it a brilliant one? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on the mobile Criterion closet. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share