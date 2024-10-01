The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Messy 'Megalopolis'
1
0:00
-47:07

The Messy 'Megalopolis'

Plus: does it matter if no one is really watching Netflix's prestige films?
Sonny Bunch
Oct 01, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
MovieStillsDB

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask why so few watch Netflix’s prestige pictures, and if it really matters. Then they discuss Francis Ford Coppola’s long-in-gestation epic fable, Megalopolis. Yes, it’s a mess, but is it a brilliant one? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on the mobile Criterion closet. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Brad Pitt vs. George Clooney
  Sonny Bunch
Lone 'Wolfs'
  Sonny Bunch
The Issue-Driven Thriller
  Sonny Bunch
'Rebel Ridge,' a Movie with a Message
  Sonny Bunch
The Messy 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
  Sonny Bunch
2024 Awards Season Preview
  Sonny Bunch
Revisiting 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  Sonny Bunch