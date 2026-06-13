The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ExRepub 2/5/03's avatar
ExRepub 2/5/03
1h

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/commentForm.cfm?documentID=151576

The National Park Service comment period for the proposed Triumphal Arch ends on June 15th at midnight.

Reply
Share
1 reply
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
1h

So "pastor" Russell B. Johnson is another charlatan. Another self-ordained, power and wealth hungry grifter.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture