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🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! What a rollercoaster of a Friday!

“Just one letter!” Kudos to our colleague Brendan Hartnett, who stayed up late manning the livestream camera of Donald Trump’s name being removed from obscured on the Kennedy Center. (Joining him were Matt Marshall, Chris Herbert, Adam Keiper, Jared Poland, and from afar, Jamie Abraham, monitoring the livestream from the control room.)

Was it a Berlin Wall moment? No. Rather, a historic night that will, symbolically, be remembered as future generations look back on the dangerous and utter stupidity of Trump 2.0. If you were one of the thousands of people who joined us on the stream(s), thanks for staying up and keeping it fun.

The U.S. defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their opening World Cup match… led by captain (and fellow Billiken) Tim Ream. What a showing! Bosnia, whom I heard playing in a friendly against Panama in Saint Louis last weekend, tied with Canada in Toronto. Of course, I am cheering for our neighbors to the north, too, but Bosnia? Their fans showed up. They did in STL and in Toronto. If you haven’t heard their banger of an anthem, be forewarned: It is an earworm.

How to Eat an Elephant… The tour! See where Sarah is going this fall to talk about her forthcoming book. It includes a stop in the Buckeye state. See you there?

Approaching the news “with a raw candor subscribers crave”… The Wall Street Journal did a profile on Sarah and The Bulwark which you won’t want to miss.

What happens when AI replaces readers? Matt Labash and “Chaz” take a turn with a Q&A.

Republicans brought a live elephant… To the Texas GOP convention. What happened next is not only predictable but picture perfect.

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.