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Jennifer Phillips's avatar
Jennifer Phillips
1h

freedom of the seas...a relative concept. Free from what? Free for what and whom? China is overfishing in the traditional national waters of many other countries and has been doing so for awhile. DT seemed to be smacking his lips over the possibility of (1) taking over the Hormuz Strait, or (2) sharing tolls with Iran in the Strait, similarly to his reaction to Gaza's potential as a new resort city he'd rebuild, hotels in Ukraine, a presidential mueum-hotel-casino etc. He sees Dollar (or rather, crypto) signs all over everything, and those coins will likely mostly be flowing into his and his family's accounts, not the USA's. Another branch of the Great Grift.l

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Laura S in Maine's avatar
Laura S in Maine
18m

Thank you

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