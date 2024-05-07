On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed whether or not steamy movie scenes are back (per the New York Times) or on their way to extinction (per the Economist). Then they reviewed The Fall Guy, an imperfect movie that’s still a perfectly good time to watch. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on the rise of mid-TV. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Share this post
The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'
www.thebulwark.com
The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'
Plus: sex! On-screen! Where is it?
May 07, 2024
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'