The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'
The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'

Plus: sex! On-screen! Where is it?
Sonny Bunch
May 07, 2024
‘The Fall Guy’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed whether or not steamy movie scenes are back (per the New York Times) or on their way to extinction (per the Economist). Then they reviewed The Fall Guy, an imperfect movie that’s still a perfectly good time to watch. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on the rise of mid-TV. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

1 Comment
Sonny Bunch
