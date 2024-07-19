Recently in The Bulwark:

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention, which concluded last night, provided a glimpse into the reality of the political-entertainment complex as it exists today. I just want to highlight two figures from it, and what they represent.

ANDREW EGGER AND SAM STEIN: Top Former Foreign Policy Officials Call on Biden to Step Aside

DOZENS OF FORMER U.S. foreign policy and national security officials released an open letter Friday urging Joe Biden to suspend his 2024 campaign, becoming the latest in a series of party stalwarts to push for the president to step aside. In their letter, the group wrote that concerns about the president’s age and ability to campaign against Donald Trump effectively “put your national security accomplishments—and our country and your legacy—at an unacceptable level of risk.”

BEFORE TWISTERS STARTED at my press preview, the audience sat in front of a screen displaying a poster for the film; this is pretty typical for an early promo screening. What wasn’t normal was the soft background of rain noise piped in over the speakers, which grew to a trembling roar before the figures on the screen were blown away by a tornado. It was cute and clever and set the mood, though I’m not sure I like the precedent here: I don’t need Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds lecturing us through the screen ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine next week.

Happy Friday! I could have sworn yesterday was Friday. It felt like a Friday. The heat is gone (for now). Thanks for to the thousands of readers who joined us this week. We had fun, despite the convention’s content, and hope we made it a little more bearable for you. Overtime ran a little late this week because of it.

If you sat through the convention with us… here is your badge.

👀Some interesting new polling… and observations from voters in their own words. Some of the key findings:

“Voters view stepping aside as enhancing Biden’s legacy. We find that voters, especially Democrats, support President Biden stepping aside, viewing it as a selfless act of patriotism. Two thirds of voters, and three quarters of Democrats, report that this decision would enhance President Biden’s legacy.”

There’s a needle for that… As we go into the weekend, a needle handicapping the likelihood of a change on the ticket.

The former VP of Afghanistan… Takes Mike Pompeo to task.

The New Trump… Is Always the Old Trump, writes McKay Coppins at The Atlantic 🎁.

In local news… 40 broken windows: Fairfax Co. man faces daily battle with errant golf balls (NBC4).

MAGAfication… It’s a thing, you are not going crazy.

Ohio Appalachians in media aren’t happy about J.D…. and his claim to their region.

Tribal Epistemology… is a Bipartisan Problem. A new report from our friends at The Connors Institute, which has a great new book coming out featuring content from some of your favorite Bulwarkers, and me!

