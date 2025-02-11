On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the blight of the Inappropriate Laughers. (Here’s a gift link to the New York Times piece we reference.) Then they review I’m Still Here, the, uh, other foreign language film nominated for best picture at this year’s Oscars. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode Friday on the next generation of movie stars. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
The Quiet Terror of 'I'm Still Here'
Plus: Are audiences filled with Inappropriate Laughers?
Feb 11, 2025
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
