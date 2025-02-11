The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Quiet Terror of 'I'm Still Here'
The Quiet Terror of 'I'm Still Here'

Plus: Are audiences filled with Inappropriate Laughers?
Sonny Bunch
Feb 11, 2025
1
‘I’m Still Here’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the blight of the Inappropriate Laughers. (Here’s a gift link to the New York Times piece we reference.) Then they review I’m Still Here, the, uh, other foreign language film nominated for best picture at this year’s Oscars. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode Friday on the next generation of movie stars. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
