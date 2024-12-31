The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Rise of Bob Dylan
6
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -43:25
-43:25

The Rise of Bob Dylan

Plus: Netflix and the resurgence of 'Casual Viewing'
Sonny Bunch
Dec 31, 2024
6
2
Share
Transcript
‘A Complete Unknown’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason), discussed Will Tavlin’s n+1 opus on Netflix and the rise—or maybe resurgence—of casual viewing as the primary mode of media engagement. Then they reviewed A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s movie about Bob Dylan’s early years on the New York folk scene. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode on recent representations of the 1960s on screens large and small. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
The Deranged Exuberance of 'Emilia Pérez'
  Sonny Bunch
Looking Ahead to 2025
  Sonny Bunch
No One Was Cravin' 'Kraven'
  Sonny Bunch
Golden Globes Snubs and Nods
  Sonny Bunch
Amy Adams’s Ode to Motherhood
  Sonny Bunch
'Juror #2' Hits VOD
  Sonny Bunch
Does 'Wicked' Defy Critical Gravity?
  Sonny Bunch