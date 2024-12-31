The Rise of Bob Dylan

‘A Complete Unknown’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason), discussed Will Tavlin’s n+1 opus on Netflix and the rise—or maybe resurgence—of casual viewing as the primary mode of media engagement. Then they reviewed A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s movie about Bob Dylan’s early years on the New York folk scene. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode on recent representations of the 1960s on screens large and small. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

