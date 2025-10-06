The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
26m

It's a rare day when Morning Shots has me so bummed out that I'm looking forward to JVL's Triad for a pick-me-up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James F.'s avatar
James F.
27m

Between Donald Trump's utter lawlessness and initial polling suggesting that slightly more people are blaming Republicans than Democrats on the shutdown...I'm with Bill. Point out the lawlessness and keep things shut down. There's really nothing that Democrats gain from opening up the government without any sorts of concessions, so why bother?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture