The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

America’s Lawless Wars—From Chicago to Caracas (w/ Ryan Goodman)

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
William Kristol
Oct 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Bill Kristol is joined by law professor Ryan Goodman to discuss the Trump Administration’s expanding use of “national security” at home and abroad, NSPM-7, National Guard deployments, Chicago raids, and lethal strikes on boats in the Caribbean. Plus the legal pushback, Posse Comitatus, district court rulings, and the looming War Powers in Congress.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture