Bill Kristol is joined by law professor Ryan Goodman to discuss the Trump Administration’s expanding use of “national security” at home and abroad, NSPM-7, National Guard deployments, Chicago raids, and lethal strikes on boats in the Caribbean. Plus the legal pushback, Posse Comitatus, district court rulings, and the looming War Powers in Congress.
America’s Lawless Wars—From Chicago to Caracas (w/ Ryan Goodman)
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Oct 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
