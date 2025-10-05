Are We Really Headed for a Second Civil War?

Are we really close to a second civil war? John Avlon talks with Barbara F. Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start and How to Stop Them,” about the dangerous warning signs in America today.



From democratic decline to political violence and Trump’s authoritarian playbook. But it’s not just doom: Walter lays out real solutions, from regulating social media algorithms to empowering citizens through peaceful resistance and local reforms. This episode is a sobering look at the risks, and a hopeful roadmap for stopping the spiral before it’s too late.

