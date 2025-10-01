The Bulwark

Robert Jaffee
“Obviously, there are post-9/11 veterans who have been sympathetic to Trump and Hegseth. But I’m confident that many understand, especially after yesterday, that Trump’s vision of America—and Hegseth’s of the military—is not what they and their comrades-in-arms signed up and sacrificed for.”

Clearly Trump and Hegseth don’t understand how the next wars will be fought. Obviously, they haven’t been paying attention to Ukraine/Russia. The next wars will be fought with drones, cyber and AI, not as many infantry divisions as wars past.

Yet, these two clowns are betting the store on pushups, pull up’s, and clean shaven men on steroids, when we need soldiers with PhD’s and other cerebral skill sets. IMHO…:)

Nick
The USAID cuts are so beyond cruel, I just can’t describe it. That we let a child die, Suza (and many others) die, to save what amounts to pennies is evil.

The party of family values and the God fearing are just fine with African babies dying. That’s all that needs to be said about these fake christians. I am a lapsed catholic but nowhere in my catholic upbringing did I learn that it was ok to turn a blind eye to people suffering if they were born in the wrong continent. I don’t recall Jesus saying, “oh that’s not my problem, too bad”.

MAGA believes they are bringing Jesus back into American’s lives by their constant preaching. In my view they are actively hurting religion by acting as cruel and cold hearted as they are. Why would normal people want to be associated with a religion that can do this to people?

