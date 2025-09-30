The Worst Case Scenario Is Here… and JVL Loves It!

Pete Hegseth calls in the nation’s top generals and admirals so he can lecture them about being in shape and ending wokeness and Donald Trump can speak ominously about “the war from within” and using American cities as training grounds for troops. JVL, Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller react to the supremely weird meeting—and then spend some time reflecting on how the first nine months of Trump’s second term have stacked up against JVL’s worst case scenario from a year ago.



