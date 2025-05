Tim and Cam react to President Trump's latest stupid ideas: reopening Alcatraz and tariffing movies filmed in other countries. Trump's had a lot of absurd ideas, but these might take the cake as the dumbest. At least the mayor of D.C. showed up to be humiliated alongside him.

