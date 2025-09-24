The Bulwark

Deutschmeister
Sometimes some perspective is in order.

Two days ago I lost my mother after a long, grueling, debilitating battle with dementia. It was the end of her long struggle against forces that she could not control, and as the legal guardian and a personal caregiver it is a transition point to now finalizing matters of estate and trying to find time and opportunity to grieve, take care of my own personal and professional business as always, and deal with the realization that a life-changing moment has occurred.

And then I turn on the TV, and there's that voice again. There's that whining, about things that look and feel so small and selfish and mean-spirited. There's that unchecked anger and hostility, a cancer on both the mind and the soul of not only that primary practitioner but also those who give aid and comfort to him, in the belief that somehow his desire to divide and conquer will lead them to a better place in their own lives. (Spoiler alert: it won't.) And there's the awareness that the rest of the world is watching in real time, judging us all by his words and actions, while he is making us a laughingstock, or worse, in rambling on as if untethered from reality, utterly indifferent to any consequences of it all for anyone but himself.

I keep asking, but never find an answer. How did we get here? Why is a nation with so much to be thankful for, with so many good things in comparison to how much actual hardship others on this Earth are forced to endure, so insistent upon ripping itself apart at the seams over petty issues and complaints that, with some real effort and willingness to compromise and share, can be surmounted without undue difficulty?

I know I'm not breaking any new ground here. I just see it somewhat differently than a few days ago, after watching someone die in real time over the last few days, and weeks, and months, and years, while someone else whose life has been marked by privilege and priority and lack of accountability continues to make it a priority for others elsewhere to suffer in ways that he utterly cannot relate to or understand without ever having had to walk the miles in their shoes. Life is unfair in many ways. Some we can control. Others we cannot. We owe it to ourselves and each other to be our best selves, not our worst, in times of difficulty and suffering, and when we have the ability to be kind and compassionate and aware and understanding. There is so much good around us to celebrate and share and unite around. Pray that we can find political leadership, at all levels, that understands that we need healing in our land, not more division and anger and hostility. Pray that they have the life experience to understand what true suffering and loss is, and how devastating and enduring those things are. And how unimportant some things are compared to how they are made to be. The world looks different when you lose someone or something special. It's sad that it sometimes takes such loss to see more clearly, but worse still when the powerful and influential among us never seem to grasp the concept, to the detriment of us all.

Paul Stregevsky
"It was foreign affairs journalist Ishaan Tharoor who captured the larger story of Trump’s speech.

“'A senior foreign diplomat posted at the U.N. texts me,' Tharoor wrote, "This man is stark, raving mad. Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?"’”

-- Heather Cox Richardson, 2025-09-23

