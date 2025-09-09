The Bulwark

They All Forking KNEW About Epstein

About the Birthday Book.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Sep 09, 2025
Sarah and JVL go through the Epstein Birthday Book in detail. We tell you what’s actually in it, no euphemisms. And what it means for Trump and 2026.

But before you ask: It’s Tuesday. So no Rebecca.

