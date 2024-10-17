Recently in The Bulwark:

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to an audience of mostly Republican supporters on October 16, 2024 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Jim Swift / The Bulwark)

Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania

INSIDE THE THEATER at Washington Crossing Historic Park, Robert “Bob” Lange carefully wrote a note on lined paper to Vice President Kamala Harris. Lange, with his wife Kristina, had earlier endorsed Harris in an online campaign ad. It was a viral hit, so much so that the MAGA right was sure the Langes were “actors.” Trolly internet sleuths incorrectly declared that the Langes were Democratic plants, pointing to another man named Bob Lange. Hate mail and threats followed.

TIM MILLER: Mattis Told Woodward He Agreed Trump Was a Uniquely Dangerous Threat

FORMER DEFENSE SECRETARY JAMES MATTIS privately told Bob Woodward that he agrees with the assessment laid out in his book War, which paints Donald Trump as a unique and menacing threat to the country. In an interview on The Bulwark Podcast on Thursday, Woodward said he recently received an email from Mattis, who served under Trump before resigning in protest. In the email, Mattis seconded the assessment offered by Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whom Woodward quotes as calling Trump “the most dangerous person ever.”

SAM STEIN: Dem Scam PACs That Harris Criticized Are Booted Off Fundraising Platform

THE BIGGEST ONLINE DONATION PORTAL in Democratic politics has taken the extraordinary step of throwing a number of so-called scam PAC groups off of its platform, limiting their ability to raise money from unsuspecting donors in the final weeks of the election. Earlier this month, ActBlue quietly stopped allowing the political action committees Democratic Power Inc., Democratic Victory Inc., and Democrats United to fundraise through its site. The decision came after the platform determined that the PACs had been misusing its tools—and right as Kamala Harris’s campaign began publicly warning donors that these groups were scams (an official at ActBlue said those warnings did not play a role in their decision).

THE WILD ALLEGATIONS that Hurricanes Helene and Milton were somehow engineered by the government and that the FEMA response is some kind of authoritarian crackdown are just the latest examples in a long line of outlandish information circulating online about major news stories. The responses to these natural disasters—and the responses to the responses—offer important lessons for the home stretch of election 2024, which could generate more false information than any event since the COVID pandemic

