Bob Woodward: The Threat Is High

Since the release of Woodward's "War," Gen. James Mattis has reached out to the journalist to endorse the book's warnings about Trump, and to urge that they not be downplayed. Plus, Kamala's counseling of Zelensky before the invasion of Ukraine, and how Russia was really on the nuclear brink and the Biden team pulled out all the stops to get them to step back. Bob Woodward joins Tim Miller.

Bob Woodward joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

Bob Woodward's book, "War"

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.