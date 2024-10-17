Playback speed
11

Bob Woodward: The Threat Is High

Tim Miller
Oct 17, 2024
11
Since the release of Woodward's "War," Gen. James Mattis has reached out to the journalist to endorse the book's warnings about Trump, and to urge that they not be downplayed. Plus, Kamala's counseling of Zelensky before the invasion of Ukraine, and how Russia was really on the nuclear brink and the Biden team pulled out all the stops to get them to step back. Bob Woodward joins Tim Miller.

Bob Woodward joins Tim Miller.

show notes

Bob Woodward's book, "War"

Tim Miller
