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severn's avatar
severn
3h

its likely supergirl is in my future. or as i like to think of it: a bucket of movie house popcorn and a coke with a side of movie.

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Aegis-00's avatar
Aegis-00
1h

Re: Criterion Collection

Sonny, I very much agree with you on that topic

But I also feel like a lot of our social (media) ills can be alleviated by people understanding the notion of "this is not for me."

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