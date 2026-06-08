'Pressure' Is a Great Movie With the Wrong Eisenhower

Sonny Bunch and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) review Pressure, the new film about the D-Day weather decision that nearly derailed the largest invasion in history. They discuss what Eisenhower was really up against: a catastrophic dress rehearsal, a ghost army commanded by Patton, alliance politics, and a lone British meteorologist telling him the June 5th launch date would be a disaster. Plus: Hertling on getting caught in an Iraqi sandstorm, the Coast Guard's impossible mission in The Perfect Storm, the Eagle Claw debacle in Argo, and the Benghazi chaos of 13 Hours—and what all of these have in common. Also, was Brendan Fraser the right choice to play Ike?



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