Tim Miller: This Judge Wiped The Floor With Trump

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss a Reagan-appointed judge's sharp rebuke of the Trump administration for violating due process by deporting migrants without legal recourse. Tim also shares his take on the pushback from Harvard and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, saying she’s scared of Trump's increasingly a…
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
