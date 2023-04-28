The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Trump Has Already Ball-Gagged Them in the Basement
Tim Miller: Trump Has Already Ball-Gagged Them in the Basement

Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes
Apr 28, 2023
Republicans are so weak and craven: DeSantis has three bad weeks, and they've thrown in the towel—they're not even trying to try to defeat Trump. Plus, Disney reminds conservatives they're supposed to like smaller government, and Tucker is even worse in private. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

