Republicans are so weak and craven: DeSantis has three bad weeks, and they've thrown in the towel—they're not even trying to try to defeat Trump. Plus, Disney reminds conservatives they're supposed to like smaller government, and Tucker is even worse in private. Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.
Tim Miller: Trump Has Already Ball-Gagged Them in the Basement
Apr 28, 2023
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
