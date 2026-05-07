Tim Miller: Trump’s Treatment of Marco Rubio is Utterly Humiliating

Tim Miller joins Nicole Wallace on MSNBC with General Mark Hertling to discuss the Iran war chaos—Trump undercut Rubio twice in one day, the ceasefire is already wobbling, and the "deal" is one page long. Plus: Trump declared war on the Pope and is losing that one too.

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