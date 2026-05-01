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Kass McGann's avatar
Kass McGann
23m

Fighting hard not to just simply post, "Shaddup, Egger!" =)

But in all seriousness, I do agree. We can't just gerrymander and re-gerrymander ad infinitum. We need to get a majority, and then we need to pass durable anti-gerrymandering measures everywhere. Make gerrymandering air-tight illegal all over the country. Tit-for-Tat is the way to get us to that majority, but it is not the way we should proceed.

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Keith Wresch's avatar
Keith Wresch
17m

I would like to point out that Democrats have kicked the tires on anti-gerrymandering and even passed a bill that included a ban on partisan gerrymandering on March 8 2019 and again on March 3 2021. Neither of these bills went anywhere because Senate Republicans weren’t interested. If you look at the states which passed independent redistricting commissions most were either blue or purple states with the exception of Florida but that was back in 2010 when the state was still electing Democratic presidents and senators. The state under Ron DeSantis has done everything to reverse what the voters passed. The failure of the good governance crowd and those working against gerrymandering failed to make their case convincingly Republicans. At the moment those arguments have lost the day, and hopefully not for ever, but they will need to convince Republicans and red states why that matters, and have to accept responsibility that their arguments in that regard failed.

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