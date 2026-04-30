SCOTUS Profoundly Changed Elections—Mid-Vote! (w/ Kate Shaw)

Kate Shaw—ABC News contributor and co-host of the podcast 'Strict Scrutiny'—joins Sarah Longwell to explain a major Supreme Court ruling that reshapes voting rights. Then they discuss a string of notable legal news: a DOJ filing that reads like Trump wrote it himself, Trump suing his own government for $10 billion, and the indefensible Comey “seashell” indictment.

Check out the Strict Scrutiny podcast: https://crooked.com/podcast-series/strict-scrutiny/

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

Bulwark Live: California tickets are on sale now! Sarah and gang return to sunny Southern California for two nights May 20 & 21. For details and tickets go to TheBulwark.com/Events.

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