BEFORE TONIGHT’S VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE, we should recall why JD Vance will be on the stage. Donald Trump didn’t pick Vance as his running mate because the junior senator from Ohio had any significant experience in government. Nor did Trump choose him because of any noteworthy accomplishments in the private sector. No, Trump chose Vance because he has proven to be far more servile than his predecessor—former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence has repeatedly explained to the American people that Trump forced him to choose on January 6, 2021: He could either remain loyal to the U.S. Constitution or he could serve Trump. He could not do both. Pence chose the Constitution. Vance, by his own admission, would have chosen Trump.

FIVE WEEKS FROM TODAY, the harrowing presidential campaign of 2024 will be over. The election may not be over, as the results may not be known for days or weeks. A Kamala Harris victory could produce a second Donald Trump–led coup attempt—if Republicans refuse to certify local and state results on time, there could be a constitutional crisis. There could also be violence. But the vote-casting will be over, and the time for persuasion will end. Trump isn’t in the persuasion business; he is trying to energize his base with a scorched-earth campaign. Harris has weeks left to bring more voters into her tent, but as sitting vice president, she will be navigating political landmines, including, this week, challenges arising from the devastation Hurricane Helene visited upon the South. Harris needs some help and some luck. Here is what she needs in October to be best positioned to win:

JILL LAWRENCE: Say Goodbye to Truth as We Know It If Trump and Vance Win

AS HURRICANE HELENE RACED TOWARD FLORIDA last week, the Miami Herald seized a dramatic opportunity to remind readers that “we live and die—sometimes literally” by information from the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service. And when you’re trying to figure out whether to leave or stay, whether schools are open or closed, “how much food and gas to buy to survive,” the editorial board wrote, you obviously need “the best, most trustworthy information” possible.

MONA CHAREN: Trump Is Making Americans Meaner

WHEN A NATURAL DISASTER STRIKES anywhere in the United States, Americans spring into action to help. I live in Virginia, which was mostly spared from Hurricane Helene’s wrath, but within hours, I was seeing messages that teams of rescuers from Maryland, Virginia, and other jurisdictions were rushing aid to western North Carolina (some by mule!). First responders who live hundreds of miles from the afflicted zones jump in their vehicles to help out. People like you and me donate. Local and state governments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and hundreds of private charities like the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, Americares, and Save the Children provide food, water, shelter, toiletries, and medical attention.

The Christian Radicals Are Coming… The movement that fueled January 6 is revving up again, writes Stephanie McCrummen at The Atlantic.

Usha Vance is a 'spirit guide'… to husband JD and has evolved with him on Trump. (USA Today) Enjoy that, um, “evolving” Mrs. Vance! Some might call it nihilism but don’t listen to them.

The Election’s No-Excuses Moment… Voters know all they need to know—especially about Trump. (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic 🎁)

I didn’t get a VP Debate 8 Ball… Back in 2004, when “The Race at Case” hosted the VP debate, but I heard about them (in the pre-social media era) and really wanted one. Go figure that The Smithsonian would have one. (Check out some of the other fun things they have!) While I was busy on the campaign trail, thanks to my parents, I did get a t-shirt!

The legacy of Pete Rose… The souvenirs. (Cincinnati Magazine)

Pete Rose… and the limitations of hustle. (Andrew Donaldson, Ordinary Times)

This will not come as a shock… Judge Aileen Cannon tosses ‘ghost candidate’ lawsuit by investors in Florida Power and Light parent company. (Miami Herald)

Exit, Voice, and the Post-Trump GOP… Daniel Drezner wonders: “Can a decent Republican support Trump this year? Can a viable Republican reject him?”

Poll workers can be hard to find… But in Nebraska, counties can draft them. (NPR)

In this awful Biden economy… Republicans are buying Taylor Swift autographed guitars for $4,000 just to destroy them.

JD Vance: Unfit, unqualified (cont’d)… Sarah Rumpf joins Hannah Yoest in highlighting my Senator’s unfitness for the Vice Presidency (Mediaite)

