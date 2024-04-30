Recently in The Bulwark:

ON THE SIXTH DAY OF CREATION, the ad says, “God made all of us. God said we need leaders who can unite rather than divide, who stand on morals and values, and who don’t idolize dictators and bullies.” God, a rather talkative fellow, goes on to say: “I need someone to protect consumers and farmers from corporate greed, workers from wage theft, students from crushing debt, homeowners from discriminatory lending, seniors from overpriced medicine, and loved ones from gun violence.” It must be someone “willing to give their whole life in service.”

TWO HUNDRED YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH on April 19, 1824 at the age of 36, Lord Byron remains, a riveting figure—and a maddeningly elusive creature of paradox. He is the ultimate Romantic poet; yet he often deplored Romanticism as a pernicious literary trend, and sometimes expressed doubt that poetry was a worthy career. He is literature’s most illustrious sex symbol, a libertine who claimed what we would now call a “body count” of well over two hundred women; also, to some, England’s great gay poet before Oscar Wilde, or maybe the great “queer” figure of ambiguous and fluid sexuality. He’s been described as an abusive misogynist and a proto-feminist. He’s a privileged man whose eloquent advocacy for the oppressed coexists with snobbery and narcissistic self-indulgence—until he sacrifices everything, including his life, in the revolutionary cause of Greece’s liberation from Turkish rule.

NATALIA ARNO AND ELLEN BORK: The U.S. Should Help This Russian Dissident Survive

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reported last week that U.S. intelligence agencies have found Russian President Vladimir Putin culpable for the murder of democracy leader Alexei Navalny in his Siberian prison camp last February, but found that “he probably didn’t order it at that moment.”

DONALD TRUMP’S MANHATTAN TRIAL picks up again today. Expect Hope Hicks, a former Trump favorite who worked closely with him in his company and then as White House communications director, to testify soon. Michael Cohen, too. Last week, Trump’s longtime pal David Pecker delivered devastating testimony about the corrupt scheme that he, Cohen, and Trump hatched in 2015: Buy silence from potential authors of scandalous stories from Trump’s past that might otherwise see the light of day and interfere with his prospects for election in 2016.

Happy Tuesday! Are you ready Philly? Can’t wait to see you all tomorrow. I look forward to these events for weeks. Scroll to the bottom for our newly announced event in Colorado in June. Hope to see you at an event in the near future.

📺On the tubes… My Next Guest with John Mulaney (Trailer).

100 years of Montblanc’s biggest icon… the Meisterstück. (My mom, knowing my love of Bic pens, won one at a silent auction for me a few years ago. It’s a treasure.)

The Therapeutic Value… Of Remembering Some Guys, a wonderful read from Vince Guerrieri at Defector. Proud SABR member here, though I am not active, it’s wonderful to hear what the group does beyond baseball nerdery.

The Sinking Arizona Town… Where Water and Politics Collide (NYT 🎁).

‘Should have been done yesterday’: Rural, older Americans could get hurt as affordable internet program runs out of cash (CNN).

Goodnight, sweet prince… All the remaining Crystal City Underground shops are closing. (ARLNow)

👀 Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel… threatened with jail in divorce case (Cleveland.com)

