Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

NEW STATE AND NATIONAL POLLS are great for Kamala Harris. Voters noticed the beatdown she administered at last week’s debate, and more of them are choosing her because of it. Donald Trump can’t face the humiliation of another debate, and more than 14 million listeners heard Joe Rogan laughing about it. So—seven weeks until Election Day—cue Trump attacks on the post office. Someone has to take the blame if Trump loses on November 5. Preparations are necessary.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

WILL SALETAN: Trump and Vance Are Hypocrites About Political Violence

ON SUNDAY, JD VANCE DISMISSED THE IDEA that he and Donald Trump bear any responsibility for the bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio, in view of the incendiary smears the two men have been spreading against the city’s Haitian migrants. “Are we not allowed to talk about these [immigration] problems because some psychopaths are threatening violence?” Vance asked CNN’s Dana Bash. The rhetoric and the violence were unrelated, he argued. He accused the media of falsely implying a causal connection in order to “silence the concerns of American citizens” about immigration.

READ THE REST.

THIS BOOK IS A TROVE OF INSTRUCTION, amusement, lore, and wisdom. Originally, it was not intended to be a book at all, but a recording of conversations destined for everlasting obscurity in the archives of the Globe Theatre. The change of plan, triggered by the curiosity of a grandson’s friend, should be welcomed by all. Over the course of four years, Dame Judi Dench was interviewed about her career as Shakespearean actress with several distinguished theatre troupes and in three films, not counting her Oscar-winning turn as Queen Elizabeth in Shakespeare in Love. Her friend the actor and director Brendan O’Hea asked the questions, and the answers flowed copiously and often charmingly from the well-stocked mind of Dench, who will turn 90 next year, and who began her professional career as Ophelia at London’s Old Vic in the early 1950s.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! Some new endorsements of Vice President Kamala Harris from former House GOP members.

Are you going to The Atlantic festival? If so, join us tomorrow!

On the TV tonight… Stopping the Steal on Max.

🎵On the Jukebox🎵… Jonah Kagen - The Roads

$10M cash withdrawal drove secret probe… into whether Trump took money from Egypt (WaPo🎁 )

“This is the most vicious, despicable, lie-filled campaign I’ve ever seen.” The boss dropping some quotable truth on CNN.

In local news… The lone Roy Rogers in Ohio, that I did not know about, closed due to a lack of business. I just moved here! They should have waited! (Cincinnati Enquirer)

The ACLU has a letter… For Portage County Sheriff Zuchowski, after his FB post about Harris signs.

And in the old neighborhood… Complaints About Pro-Harris Banners Open New Front in Alexandria’s Sign Wars (Washingtonian)

…also in the old neighborhood… Our colleague Addison Del Mastro on his Substack visits the Old Town Theatre and what it is now. I watched Charlie Wilson’s War there shortly before it closed, and it’s great to see what they’ve done with the place. (The Deleted Scenes).

The Australian remake of The Office… Looks good.

They’re here legally, JD… But Mr. Vance is still going to call them “illegal.”

YouTuber MrBeast, Amazon sued… by show contestants for alleged abuses (WaPo)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.