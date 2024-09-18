Trump Bets it All on Male Voters

Post-debate movement is looking promising for Vice President Harris. Is the race still a tossup? It could come down to turnout between Harris’s newly enthused electorate and Donald Trump’s disgruntled male voters. Plus, the Trump campaign’s continued repugnant smears on Haitian migrants are having real-life consequences the ticket just doesn’t seem to care about.

