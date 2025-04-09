Playback speed
The Damage Can't Be Undone

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 09, 2025
73
18
Trump has no idea what he’s doing, and America’s financial standing in the world, as well as the security that comes with it, is forever diminished.

Note: Today’s episode of TNL was recorded before President Trump rescinded some of his tariffs, which the GOP then claimed was part of his brilliant plan all along. We think this commentary on the chaos, economic uncertainty and long term consequences of Trump’s tariffs still stands. Enjoy!

