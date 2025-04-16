Playback speed
The Fight Trump Has To Lose

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 16, 2025
The gang dive into the constitutional crisis as President Donald Trump refuses to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, against the ruling of SCOTUS, Democrats planning a trip to El Salvador to demand the Maryland man's release, Harvard University's refusal to fold to Trump's defunding threats, and Elon Musk's continually disturbing mission to impregnate different women.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

