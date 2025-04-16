The Fight Trump Has To Lose

The gang dive into the constitutional crisis as President Donald Trump refuses to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, against the ruling of SCOTUS, Democrats planning a trip to El Salvador to demand the Maryland man's release, Harvard University's refusal to fold to Trump's defunding threats, and Elon Musk's continually disturbing mission to impregnate different women.
