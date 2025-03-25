Playback speed
Live From Phoenix! It's Darker Than We Thought...

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 25, 2025
14
20
Tim, Sarah, and JVL were in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend to give their thoughts on how Donald Trump’s second presidency is going. Long story short, it’s all so much worse than they expected.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
