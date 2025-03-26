The Incompetence In This Administration Is STAG-GER-ING!

Sam Stein fills in for Sarah to talk with JVL and Tim about the continued fallout of the Trump administration’s Signal group chat, with newly released texts detailing the “attack plans.” Plus, Tesla’s brand disintegration continues and Vice President JD Vance gets roped into accompanying his wife, Usha, to Greenland.

