The Incompetence In This Administration Is STAG-GER-ING!

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sam Stein
Mar 26, 2025
11
15
Sam Stein fills in for Sarah to talk with JVL and Tim about the continued fallout of the Trump administration’s Signal group chat, with newly released texts detailing the “attack plans.” Plus, Tesla’s brand disintegration continues and Vice President JD Vance gets roped into accompanying his wife, Usha, to Greenland.

Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
