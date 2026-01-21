The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
3h

"Nobody’s that stupid."

But now we come face to face with the American voter.

"... his own broken personality—his miserable meanness ..."

Which is why MAGA Americans love him so much.

Reply
Share
18 replies
dcicero's avatar
dcicero
3hEdited

Re: "...and having suffered untold legal humiliations in the process."

Yeah? Name one. She's third runner-up Miss Colorado. She'll be on Fox News in five minutes where she'll make ten times what she did as a lawyer. Did she lose her license? Pay a fine? Get locked up for a couple of hours? Strongly-worded letter? No. Nothing happened to her. She mouthed off to a Federal judge and absolutely nothing bad happened. That works if you've got nice gams and Trump likes you. Let some overweight, sweaty White dude with a bad comb over and thirty years of experience arguing in Federal Court try that. They'd bounce that guy all the way to Albuquerque.

Getting fired is a career enhancing move in the Trump Era for this kind of person.

Reply
Share
26 replies
309 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture