Trump Celebrates Robert Mueller’s Death

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and special counsel who led the Russia investigation, has died at 81. A Vietnam veteran and lifelong public servant, Mueller spent decades in service to the country across administrations of both parties earning a reputation for discipline, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law. Trump responded to Mueller's death with a disgusting message: “Good. I’m glad he’s dead.” In this video, Tim Miller and Bill Kristol reflect on Mueller’s legacy from his leadership of the FBI to his role investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and contrast it with the reaction from the man he was tasked with investigating.

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